SFWMD: Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock in Glades County Has Re-Opened

Glades County - Thursday June 8, 2023: The Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore re-opened this morning, Thursday June 8.

It was temporarily closed to navigation for maintenance work.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.