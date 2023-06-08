Stuart: Sinkhole Opens at Intersection of Kanner Highway and US-1

MCSO /

Stuart - Thursday June 8, 2023: A small sinkhole opened up at the intersection of of Kanner Highway and US-1 in Stuart Wednesday evening.

Officials say the surface hole is about three feet wide, but the washout underneath is much wider, possibly more than 6 feet.

Southbound U.S. 1 is down to one lane. Northbound U.S.1 is down to two lanes. Traffic on Kanner Highway cannot cross the intersection over U.S. 1. Motorists are being asked to avoid this intersection and seek an alternate route.

Stuart Police ask motorists to avoid the area until repair work has been completed. It has not yet been determined how long it will take to complete repairs. The weather is posing challenges.