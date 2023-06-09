FPUA: Sewer System Maintenance Requires Temporary Road Closure at the Intersections of Sunrise and Cortez Boulevards

Fort Pierce - Friday June 9, 2023: Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) is replacing a damaged section of a gravity sewer line main at the intersections of Sunrise and Cortez Boulevards.

As part of a broader initiative to storm-harden and modernize the wastewater conveyance system, FPUA will replace the old, cast iron pipe with a more durable PVC pipe. The work is being done to improve wastewater conveyance infrastructure in advance of hurricane season.

Service remains available and there are no hazards or risks associated with this work. FPUA advises that motorists avoid this area during replacement of the pipe.

The work is expected to be completed by this weekend.

For the latest updates, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/teamFPUA.