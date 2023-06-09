St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Hosts Intro to Pickleball June 12

Fort Pierce - Friday June 9, 2023: Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing new sports and St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department wants to help residents better understand the game with a free pickleball informational session on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

Instructor Dereck Prince, “The Pickleball Guy,” will lead the free “Get to Know Your Pickleball Game” on June 12, which is designed for ages 12 and older. The informational session will provide an overview of the game, equipment and etiquette as well as information about upcoming opportunities for those wanting to learn the game and/or improve their game.

St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation will be creating four-week pickleball teaching/coaching sessions for beginners, intermediate and advanced players at two St. Lucie County locations. Beginners’ sessions will take place at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce; while intermediate and advanced sessions will take place at the Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park, 6102 N. Kings Highway in Fort Pierce. The cost to participate in the four-week events will be $40. The dates and times for these sessions will be discussed at the introductory session on June 12. No equipment is needed for the “Get to Know Your Pickleball Game” event on June 12. However, participants will need their own paddles for the four-week program, which is slated to begin the week of June 19.

For more information, please contact the Fenn Center staff at 772-462-1527 or St. Lucie County Parks Community Events and Recreation Supervisor Alexander Nathan-Marsh at 772-480-7619.

