Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

Florida - Monday June 12, 2023: Governor DeSantis has directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset today, Monday, June 12, to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

In a release the Governor said he has ordered the flags to half-staff "as a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy."

