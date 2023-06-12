More Than $6.1 Million in Federal and State Funds Awarded to Support Florida’s Military Communities

Florida - Tuesday June 13, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced the award of more than $6.1 million in Federal and state funds to support military communities in Florida.

The funding is coming from multiple source which are: the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program; the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program; and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program. These programs provide grants to military communities to support infrastructure projects, economic diversification efforts, and military community relations.

The awards are being distributed in collaboration with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI).

“With these grant awards, we are upholding our commitments to military and veteran families and supporting the critical missions of our state’s military installations," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Brigadier General Chip Diehl, USAF, (Ret.), Chairman of the Florida Defense Support Task Force said that the "Florida Legislature this year approved a "50 percent increase of our grant programs for next year enabling us, for the first time, to fund all our grant requestors at a 100 percent level,” adding that "with new missions coming to Florida military bases across the state, this enables the communities supporting those bases to thrive and shows the federal government that Florida is a strong partner and welcoming host."

The Defense Infrastructure Grant Program supports local infrastructure projects deemed to have an impact on the military value of installations within the state. Projects funded under this program include transportation, utilities, housing, security and projects that protect military installations from encroachment.

Defense Infrastructure Grant Program Awards:



City of Jacksonville ($500,000) – to implement encroachment protection and compatible land use for Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Outlying Field Whitehouse.

City of Key West ($500,000) – to replace an existing structure and construct a reinforced concrete Community Center Resilience Hub.

Clay County Development Authority ($500,000) – to construct and install approximately 2.5 miles of asphalt road surface at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center and increase the road's structural strength and load bearing capacity, supporting heavy equipment associated with mobilization and emergency response.

Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast ($500,000) – to evaluate and produce a study on the growing demand for natural gas infrastructure at the Cape Canaveral Spaceport.

Polk County ($500,000) – to acquire parcels in the Sentinel Landscape, limiting the development of important wetlands and wildlife conservation corridors around Avon Park Air Force Range.

Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners ($500,000) – to facilitate a Joint Land Use Acquisition to protect Naval Air Station Whiting Field and its outlying fields from incompatible land use encroachment, enabling the base to continue its current operations and expand its military operations in the future.

The Defense Reinvestment Grant Program supports community-based activities that protect existing military installations. These grants are awarded to economic development organizations that represent a local government with a military installation that could be adversely affected by federal actions.

Defense Reinvestment Grant Program Awards:



Bay Defense Alliance ($70,800) – to aid in continued Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts, assisting Tyndall Air Force Base and Naval Support Activity Panama City with community support and partnerships as the base implements new aircraft programs.

Bay Defense Alliance ($70,800) – to aid in continued Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts, assisting Tyndall Air Force Base and Naval Support Activity Panama City with community support and partnerships as the base implements new aircraft programs.

City of Jacksonville ($88,000) – to craft an analysis on Department of Defense budget priorities and their impact on Northeast Florida military bases and the state of Florida.

Clay County Economic Development Corporation ($122,000) – to conduct presentations that support the Clay County Economic Development 5-Year Strategic Plan to increase community focus on economic development.

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council ($125,000) – to create plans, presentations, and analyses to promote and plan for continued development and implementation of the future Miami-Dade Aerospace Technology Hub.

One Okaloosa Economic Development Council ($125,000) – to create plans, presentations, and analyses relating to tri-county military priorities, industry diversification and retention, produce entrepreneur start-up videos, the identification of specific skills and competency needs, as well as Tri-County Community Partnership Initiatives.

Orlando Economic Partnership ($125,000) – to create presentations for the continued support of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives to encourage and publicize industry teamwork, growth, expansion, and collaboration.

Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners ($125,000) – to maintain and improve relationships between military installations and the community, improve total county impact and direct defense spending, and assist with identifying grant opportunities.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force (Task Force) was created in 2011 with the mission to make recommendations to preserve and protect military installations, support the state’s position in research and development related to military missions and contracting, and improve the state’s military-friendly environment for service members, military families, veterans, and businesses that bring military and defense-related jobs to the state. The Task Force may fund projects that can be leveraged to promote, preserve, or enhance military missions and installations in Florida.

Task Force Grant Program Awards:



125th Fighter Wing - Florida National Guard ($500,000) – to improve the current road surface, making it suitable to support construction traffic and gain access to the new alternate entry gate in preparation of the base’s continued growth.

125th Fighter Wing - Florida National Guard ($500,000) – to improve the current road surface, making it suitable to support construction traffic and gain access to the new alternate entry gate in preparation of the base's continued growth.

City of Jacksonville ($500,000) – to implement encroachment protection and compatible land use for Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Outlying Field Whitehouse.

Clay County Development Authority ($500,000) – to purchase fee and/or less than fee interest in property(ies) within the approved Army Compatible Use Buffer around Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, protecting the center from incompatible land development and encroachment and safeguarding current and future training operations.

Emerald Coast Regional Council ($182,600) – to build upon partnership agreements among the military installations in the Emerald Coast region and their surrounding communities to allow military installations to partner with local and state governments and provide a wide variety of services.

Orange County Research and Development Authority ($120,000) – to create a roadway widening design and engineering plan for Science Drive at the new main entrance to the Navy Complex at the Central Florida Research Park.

For more information on military community programs, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Military-Community-Programs. For more information on Florida military and defense programs, visit www.eflorida.com/floridadefense.