Ryan Butler Appointed Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Indian River County

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Clerk of the Court of Indian River County
/

Indian River County - Monday May 12, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Ryan Butler as the Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Indian River County.

This appointment becomes effective July 1, 2023.

Ryan Butler - Butler is the Chief Deputy Clerk of the Court of Indian River County. He was previously the Assistant State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit. He is a member of the National Speleological Society and a former member of the Florida Prosecuting Attorney’s Association. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Duke University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

