St. Lucie County Mosquito Control: Aerial Larviciding Begins Monday June 12 through Friday June 16

St. Lucie County - Monday June 12, 2023: Weather permitting, St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District's will perform aerial larviciding missions over coastal mosquito impoundments on Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16.

A small airplane will treat saltwater mangrove marshes near Coconut Grove just north of Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and just south of the FP&L Nuclear Power Plant on South Hutchinson Island to help reduce the back hatch-offs of saltmarsh mosquitoes.

Spreading granular larvicide along the marsh fringes helps reduce mosquito breeding that could normally result as the water levels rise. The eggs of saltmarsh mosquitoes can rest in marsh soil along the edges of the impoundments indefinitely, hatching once they are contacted by river water. Once the water levels of the impoundments are raised to a controlled height, the water reduces further hatching by covering the soil that is prime habitat for the mosquitoes.

Fogging maps and schedules can be found on the district’s website at www.StLucieMosquito.org. The St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District is dedicated to protecting people, livestock and pets from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves and their property in the fight against mosquitoes. To prevent mosquito bites, residents are reminded to wear light clothing that covers the arms and legs when jogging or walking in the evenings, as well as using mosquito repellent with DEET. Homeowners can also assist in the prevention of mosquito populations by practicing the "tip and toss" method of emptying containers that collect standing water around their homes and yards. Even a bottle cap full of standing water can provide a breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Plants, especially bromeliads, can also serve as mosquito breeding grounds. However, there are commercial granules that can be purchased to help eliminate the threat.