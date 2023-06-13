Brandon Rafool Appointed Judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Tuesday June 13, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed announces one judicial appointment Brandon Rafool to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Brandon Rafool of Winter Haven - Rafool has served as a Judge on the Polk County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021.

Previously, he served as the Managing Partner of Brandon J. Rafool, LLC.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Rafool fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Larry Helms.