Governor Signs Twenty Bills into Law
Florida - Monday June 12, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following twenty bills into law:
CS/HB 599 – Debt Management Services
CS/HB 619 – State Estate Tax
HB 719 – Practice of Veterinary Medicine
CS/HB 773 – Hernando County School District, Hernando County
CS/CS/HB 775 – Shared Parental Responsibility after the Establishment of Paternity
HB 793 – Collateral Protection Insurance
CS/HB 815 – Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, Okaloosa County
CS/CS/HB 869 – Department of Business and Professional Regulation
CS/CS/HB 897 – Group Health Plans
SB 2 – The Relief of the Estate of Molly Parker
SB 4 – The Relief of Maria Garcia by the Pinellas County School Board
SB 6 – The Relief of the Estate of Jason Sanchez by Miami-Dade County
SB 8 - The Relief of Leonard Cure
SB 10 – The Relief of Kristin A. Stewart by Sarasota County
CS/SB 12 – The Relief of Ricardo Medrano-Arzate and Eva Chavez-Medrano, as personal representation of Hilda Medrano, by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office
CS/SB 16 – The Relief of Jamiyah Mitchell, Latricia Mitchell and Jerald Mitchell by the South Broward Hospital District
SB 62 – The Relief of Robert Earl DuBoise
CS/CS/SB 154 – Condominium and Cooperative Associations
CS/CS/CS/SB 162 – Water and Wastewater Facility Operators
CS/SB 180 – Regulation of Securities
To view the transmittal letters, click here.