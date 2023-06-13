Governor Signs Twenty Bills into Law

Florida - Monday June 12, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following twenty bills into law:

CS/HB 599 – Debt Management Services

CS/HB 619 – State Estate Tax

HB 719 – Practice of Veterinary Medicine

CS/HB 773 – Hernando County School District, Hernando County

CS/CS/HB 775 – Shared Parental Responsibility after the Establishment of Paternity

HB 793 – Collateral Protection Insurance

CS/HB 815 – Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, Okaloosa County

CS/CS/HB 869 – Department of Business and Professional Regulation

CS/CS/HB 897 – Group Health Plans

SB 2 – The Relief of the Estate of Molly Parker

SB 4 – The Relief of Maria Garcia by the Pinellas County School Board

SB 6 – The Relief of the Estate of Jason Sanchez by Miami-Dade County

SB 8 - The Relief of Leonard Cure

SB 10 – The Relief of Kristin A. Stewart by Sarasota County

CS/SB 12 – The Relief of Ricardo Medrano-Arzate and Eva Chavez-Medrano, as personal representation of Hilda Medrano, by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office

CS/SB 16 – The Relief of Jamiyah Mitchell, Latricia Mitchell and Jerald Mitchell by the South Broward Hospital District

SB 62 – The Relief of Robert Earl DuBoise

CS/CS/SB 154 – Condominium and Cooperative Associations

CS/CS/CS/SB 162 – Water and Wastewater Facility Operators

CS/SB 180 – Regulation of Securities

