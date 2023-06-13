Martin County Animal Services Rescues Cat Hiding in Boat After Owners Death

MCSO /

Martin County - Tuesday June 13, 2023: Martin County Animal Services rescued a cat Saturday that was left behind on a sailboat after the owner died onboard.

The boat owner had been living on the boat with the cat when he died. He'd been dead for a week before his body was discovered. Stuart Police removed his body, but the cat was unwilling to be taken off the boat, so Animal Services was called in.

Officers Tabitha Queen and Shannon McGee boarded the vessel in hazard gear for their safety. They were able to locate and remove the cat safely soon after.

The cat has been taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast where he will be treated for any medical issues. If no family takes possession of the animal, it will processed for adoption.