Martin County Schools - Job Fair on Thursday, June 15

Martin County - Tuesday June 13, 2023: The Martin County School District (MCSD) is hosting a job fair this week to recruit talented, highly-qualified candidates to serve schools and departments in the upcoming (2023-2024) school year.

The Job Fair will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the MCSD Administrative Center at 1939 SE Federal Highway in Stuart.

All positions in the Martin County School District pay a minimum of $15/hour. School bus operators are paid a minimum of $20/hour, while classroom teachers are paid a minimum of $48,700/year. Substitute teachers earn a minimum of $17.50/hour. The District offers robust benefits options that include flexible spending accounts as well as medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance for eligible employees and their dependents.

Hiring managers are prepared to issue on-the-spot, conditional offers of employment to qualified candidates across many key areas.

The District is seeking highly-qualified candidates to fill a number of critical positions, including:

• Director of Assessment & Accountability

• Director of Curriculum & Instruction

• Classroom teachers - all levels

• Paraprofessionals

• School Counselors

• Secretaries

• Prevention/Intervention Program Specialists

• Educational Technology - Site Support Technicians

• Speech Pathologists & Speech Pathology Assistants

• School Psychologists

• Behavior Technicians

• Extended Day (Afterschool) Counselors

• Food Service Workers

• Substitute Teachers

• Custodians

• Drivers/Expediters

• Media Assistants

• Exceptional Student Education (ESE) positions

• Maintenance/Skilled Trades Workers (HVAC Mechanics, Carpenters, Painters, etc.)

• Bus Operators and Bus Assistants

While walk-ins are welcome, interested candidates are encouraged to register to attend the event here. Employment opportunities are updated daily on the District's website.