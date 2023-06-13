PSLPD: K9 Team Tracks Down Attempted Burglary Suspect

PSLPD / K9 Officer Krecic and K9 Jaxson

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 13, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) K9 Team of Officer Corey Krecic and K9 Jaxson tracked down a burglary suspect early Sunday morning.

PSLPD responded to a reported disturbance at the Three Olives Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived the female suspect immediately took off running. She later attempted to break into the rear door of homes in the 100 block of SW Essex Street, failing that she fled again.

K9 Officer Corey Krecic and K9 Jaxson picked up the scent and tracked her down a canal bank and into a wooded area where she was hiding. She was placed under arrest and taken to jail on charges of attempted burglary to an occupied dwelling, and resisting an officer.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Aaliah Ortiz. She already had an outstanding warrant in Martin County for failure to appear.