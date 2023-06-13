PSLPD: One Dead, One Injured in Fort Pierce Shooting

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 13, 2023: One person was shot and died, another was injured by gunfire Sunday night in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police responded to the shooting at 9:48 p.m. June 11 in the 800 block of South 21st Street. At the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The most serious victim has been identified by police as 34-year-old Guillermo Barrientos Otero who was struck multiple times and was unresponsive. He was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he later died.

The second victim was a 38-year-old man whose name has not bee released. He had been shot once in his arm. He was was also taken to Lawnwood Hospital where he was treated and listed in good condition as of Monday afternoon.

"The case remains active and under investigation," states a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or email him at: esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.