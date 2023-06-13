Robbery Suspect Steals Watch, Does a Two-Step on the Way Out the Door

PSLPD /

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 13, 2023: A robber, drinking a Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade, was captured on a Jewelry store surveillance camera doing a two step as he left the store with a stolen watch.

It happened last week at a jewelry store in the 9000 block of U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie.

The video footage shows a man trying on a Citizen Watch and then leaving without paying for it. He is seen smiling and doing a little two-step as he leaves. Outside he chugged the rest of his vodka drink and fled the area in a vehicle, but not before witnesses obtained the tag and called police.

Click on this link to see the video of the incident: https://fb.watch/l8jY-gJEhX/

However the man wasn't through yet. He is seen shortly after at a nearby Walmart where he picked up a 12 pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Armor All tire shine, and some sharpie markers, and again he left the without paying.

PSLPD have identified 23-year-old Micah Rice as the suspect.

PSLPD Officers and Detectives arrested Rice in the Walmart parking lot. They recovered the stolen watch from his wrist. Rice was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with grand theft.