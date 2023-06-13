Vero Beach PD Seeks Two ry Suspects

Vero Beach - Tuesday, June 13, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

Last week, on Tuesday June 6, a surveillance camera captured images of the two individuals pictured here as they entered a housing complex at 4141 Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.

Once inside the building a release from VBPD states that the pair entered the mailroom and the female removed a package that belonged to a resident at this complex. The pair then walked back to a stairwell at the complex with the package where they vandalized the contents.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is asked to contact Officer Wickert at 772-978-4978 or pwickert@vbpd.org.