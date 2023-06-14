Brightline to Celebrate Completion of Construction on the Orlando Rail Extension on June 21

Orlando - Wednesday June 14, 2023: Brightline has announced the completion of construction on its rail line extension to Orlando, paving the way for the launch of service between central and south Florida later this summer.

Brightline’s Orlando extension consists of 170 miles of new track and 56 bridges, built by a construction team of thousands who worked more than seven million construction hours over the past four years.

The high speed rail carrier says they'll celebrate the occasion in Orlando next week Wednesday, June 21, with a Bright Spike Ceremony, a traditional event upon completion of a new railroad line during which a ceremonial last spike is driven into the ground along the railroad tracks.

The celebration date of June 21 coincides with the first day of summer and solstice, the longest - and BRIGHTest - day of the year in the Sunshine State.

The ceremony next week will include a round-table with the Mayors representing Brightline station cities along with Brightline Orlando extension, along with construction team members, who will all take part in a conversation on transportation in Florida.

Among the Mayors expected to attend are Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg.