Community Survey on Housing Issues Launches in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday June 14, 2023: St. Lucie County, Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie have partnered together on a Housing Needs Assessment with the goal of informing decisions to address current and future housing issues throughout the county.

The questions in this survey will help local leaders better understand public opinions about housing affordability, needs and types of development.

“Our goal is to get feedback from as many St. Lucie residents and workers as we can,” said Jennifer Hance, Housing Division manager for St. Lucie County. “We’re asking businesses, organizations and other partners to help us widely distribute this important survey.”

The community survey will be available to the public now through June 30.

To take the survey, visit: https://s.surveylegend.com/-NWsFq-F-SdNB2_NE6g6

To ensure broader access to the survey, it has been made available in English, Spanish and Creole. If necessary, the survey may be completed on paper or via telephone by contacting Jennifer Hance, Housing Division Manager (St. Lucie County Family Center, 714 Avenue C, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34950) at 777-462-1777 or hancej@stlucieco.org.

St. Lucie County is utilizing the consulting firm TPMA for survey development and analysis. No personal or other identifying information will be provided to city or county departments, staff or elected officials. All information collected in this survey will be reported only in the aggregate and will be fully anonymized.

About TPMA

TPMA empowers organizations and communities through strategic partnerships and informed solutions that create positive, sustainable change. For community champions who are loyal to improving local and regional economic outcomes, TPMA provides professional consulting services and delivers transparent insights to the complete workforce, education and economic development ecosystem that allow them to move forward, together. TPMA envisions a world that thinks strategically, works collaboratively, and acts sustainably. Visit www.tpma-inc.com.