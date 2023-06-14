DOJ: Stuart Man Sentenced to 15 years for Producing Child Pornography of 15-year-old

Martin County - Wednesday June 14, 2023: A 29-year-old Martin County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years supervised release, for producing child pornography.

In addition, the court ordered German Oliver Jose Martin to pay $3,000 restitution. Upon his release from prison, Martin will report to Immigration officials for deportation.

On May 26, last year Martin picked up a 15-year-old girl from her school bus stop, drove her to his trailer, and used his cellular telephone to produce several videos of them engaging in sexually explicit conduct. After law enforcement learned of the activity, in early June 2022, they executed a federal search warrant on Martin’s phone. A Martin County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Examiner located sexually explicit videos involving the minor victim.

On February 3, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of production of visual depictions of sexual exploitation of a minor.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, and Sheriff William D. Snyder of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, who sits in West Palm Beach.

FBI Miami, Fort Pierce Resident Agency, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney Carmen Lineberger prosecuted the case.

