FHP: Woman Dies Following Early Morning Crash in Indian River County

Indian River County - Thursday June 15, 2023: A 35-year-old woman died following an early morning crash Thursday in a rural area of Indian River County. It was a single vehicle crash and no other vehicles were involved.

Florida Highway Patrol got the call at 3:15 a.m. June 15.

The woman was driving a black 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck on CR-619, 82nd Avenue, in unincorporated Indian River County, about 4 miles west of the city limits of Vero Beach.

FHP reports that the woman was traveling south when she went off the road to the left and entered the east grass shoulder where the left side of her pickup collided with a utility pole and then bounced back towards the roadway in a southwest direction where it spun counter-clockwise and yawed in a southeast direction.

The pickup continued to travel southeast, then overturned and collided with a wire fence and a standing palm tree where it came to a final rest, upright on its wheels, in a cow pasture, facing northeast.

The woman's identify has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.