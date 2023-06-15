Fort Pierce Fire Displaces Six

St. Lucie County Fire District /

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 15, 2023: Six people were displaced by a late afternoon fire in Fort Pierce Wednesday.

The call came into the St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) at 5:18 p.m. from an occupant in the home who said there was smoke coming out of the vents in their duplex. When fire crews arrived on the scene flames were seen coming from the attic of the home in the 700 block of Skylark Drive in Fort Pierce.

The fire was brought under control by 5:45 p.m., there were no injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist six people, 4 adults and 2 children, according to a statement from SLCFD. The Red Cross says it eventually ended up assisting only two people, an adult and a child,

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.