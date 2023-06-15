Swimming Advisory Lifted for North Fork of the St. Lucie River at River Park Marina; Enteric Bacteria Levels Have Eased

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 15, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has lifted the swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

The advisory was had been in effect since June 2, following tests showing high levels of enteric bacteria. However samples tested this past Monday, June 12, showed that enteric bacteria levels were "satisfactory", according to a release from The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County.

This area will continue to be tested every other week.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indicator of fecal pollution. The presence of these bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

For results of St. Lucie County beach and river samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at: http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ and click on Environmental Health.

For beach samples select Healthy Beaches Program, then select Florida Healthy Beaches website.

For river samples select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, please contact the environmental health division at 772-873-4931.

To learn more about DOH-St. Lucie programs visit: http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/index.html.