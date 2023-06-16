Port St. Lucie to host City Center Design Workshop Tuesday, June 20

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 16, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie’s Community Redevelopment Agency invites the community to attend an in-person workshop next week on Tuesday to review design concepts for the redevelopment of City Center.

The workshop will be held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center at 9221 SE Event Center Place in Port St. Lucie. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 20.

City Center is a 46-acre property anchored by the City-owned MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center and includes an outdoor stage, 900-space parking garage, and a waterfront trail with paved bicycle /pedestrian paths. Located at the southeast corner of US Highway One and Walton Road, access to City Center has never been easier with convenient links to both I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike.

This master planning process has provided local stakeholders opportunities to contribute to the development of plan recommendations. With the analysis of residents’ input, the City has continued developing its comprehensive long-term master plan for redevelopment.

The City Center Design Workshop, co-hosted by the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, will feature a brief presentation to review the overall project, including current conditions and opportunities, and the financial and demand market analyses of the event center, hotel and overall site, as well as design concepts that have been drafted for public consideration. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions.

For more information on City Center visit: www.CityofPSL.com/CityCenter.