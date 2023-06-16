SLC: Vote-by-Mail Ballot Requests Have Expired and Must Be Renewed

St. Lucie County - Friday June 6, 2023: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has issued notice to voters that all Vote-by-Mail ballot requests have expired as a result of the implementation of Florida Statutes 101.62.

That new law requires voters to re-new their Vote-by-Mail ballot requests after each General Election. It was passed by the Florida legislature and signed by the Governor on May 6, 2021.

“It is important for voters to be aware that all Vote-by-Mail requests submitted prior to the November 8th, 2022, General Election, expired on December 31st, 2022," said Supervisor of ELections Gertrude Walker. All Vote-by-Mail requests will need to be renewed for the 2024 Election cycle.”

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office will be mailing a notice to all those voters whose Vote-by-Mail ballot requests have expired. More than 55,000 registered St. Lucie County voters are impacted.

St. Lucie County voters may request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for a specific election or for all elections through the 2024 General Election by completing the following steps:

1. Visit www.slcelections.com/VOTE-BY-MAIL-INFORMATION/Vote-by-Mail-Request-Form OR scan the QR Code

2. By Phone at (772) 462-1500 or

3. By Fax at (772) 462-1439 or

4. By emailing votebymail@slcelections.com

5. Complete a request form at any one of our four offices.

When requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot you must have your Florida Driver License number or Florida Identification card number or the last four digits of your social security number.

For additional information, please contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.