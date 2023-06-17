Donate
Governor Reappoints Kathryn Ballard to the Florida State University Board of Trustees

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Kathryn Ballard
Kathryn Ballard

Florida - Saturday June 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has reappointment of Kathryn Ballard to the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

Kathryn Ballard - Ballard, of Tallahassee, has served as a Trustee for Florida State University since 2013. Over the years, she has volunteered her time on many boards including the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the Florida Center for Performing Arts. Ballard earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

