PSL’s Code Division Earns Highest Accreditation Score in Florida, and Second in the Nation

Port St. Lucie - Sunday - June 18, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie’s Neighborhood Services Department hit a major milestone with the re-accreditation of the Code Compliance Division through the American Association of Code Enforcement, an internationally renowned association of code enforcement professionals. PSL was first accredited in 2020 as the third agency in the nation to achieve this designation.

This year, PSL’s Code Compliance Division was the highest-scoring city in the state of Florida with an overall average score of 170 (currently 2nd highest score to date). The City’s 2023 score awards the City with a Four-Star Accreditation ranking amongst the top in the country.

“We considered your agency a benchmark for other Code Compliance Divisions,” stated American Association of Code Enforcement Accreditation Committee member, Scott Neumeyer.

The City earned this accreditation, after a seven-month comprehensive evaluation of the division on 50 high standards relating to their submission of jurisdictional information, staffing, policies, procedures, reporting and response history. This nationally recognized accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence that has been awarded to only seven code enforcement agencies within the United States.

“Accreditation is the gold standard for government agencies, reflecting their commitment to professionalism, quality, and ethical practices. When it comes to Code Compliance in Port St. Lucie, our organization goes above and beyond by ensuring adherence to local regulations, promoting safety and maintaining the integrity of the community,” stated Carmen Capezzuto, Neighborhood Services Director.

The accreditation is valid for three years, as long as the annual reports are submitted as required and the agency remains in compliance with all program rules. The City’s Code Division is looking forward to the opportunity to reapply in 2026 to earn a perfect 5-star rating.

The American Association of Code Enforcement Agency Accreditation (AACE) Program ensures that minimum standards are maintained and acknowledges agencies that strive to be leaders in the industry. This is the first nationally recognized accreditation program solely for code enforcement agencies. The Accreditation Standards set forth requirements for obtaining and maintaining accreditation for agencies responsible for the enforcement of codes and ordinances, laws, or statutes relating to health safety and welfare within their jurisdictions. These standards are intended to ensure a uniform level of professionalism and level of service with all accredited code agencies, thereby increasing communities’ confidence in the policies and practices of an agency and the overall code enforcement profession.

Learn more about your neighborhood code officers at: www.CityofPSL.com/CodeCompliance.