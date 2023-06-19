Donate
AAA: Average Price of Gas in Florida Falls 6-Cents Over the Past Week

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT

Florida - Monday June 19, 2023: Florida gas prices are declining once again. After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.

"Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesman. "Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months."

Regional Florida Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50), Homosassa Springs ($3.47)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24), Pensacola ($3.26)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. 
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.
