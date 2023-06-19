AAA: Average Price of Gas in Florida Falls 6-Cents Over the Past Week
Florida - Monday June 19, 2023: Florida gas prices are declining once again. After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.
"Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesman. "Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months."
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50), Homosassa Springs ($3.47)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24), Pensacola ($3.26)
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
AAA Resources for Drivers
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.