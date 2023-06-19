AAA: Average Price of Gas in Florida Falls 6-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday June 19, 2023: Florida gas prices are declining once again. After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.

"Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesman. "Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months."

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50), Homosassa Springs ($3.47)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24), Pensacola ($3.26)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here



Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

