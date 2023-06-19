Brightline Will Start Testing Trains at 110 MPH Across the St. Lucie River Railroad Drawbridge in Stuart, Starting Wednesday

Martin County - Monday June 19, 2023: Brightline has announced that it will start testing its high speed passenger trains at 110 mph across the St. Lucie River railroad drawbridge, and at other railroad crossing in Martin County, on Wednesday, June 21.

The testing will be conducted from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday, June 23.

An additional one to two trains will be crossing over the bridge every hour during the testing period.

The testing will have an impact on multiple railroad crossings at a time, as will as having an impact on mariners at the St. Lucie River Bridge.

Brightline will post a bridge monitor at the St. Lucie River Bridge to communicate with mariners via VHF-FM Channel 9.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where ACTIVE high-speed testing is under way. Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies in testing areas. Work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

Martin County – Railroad Crossings

SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

SR A1A

IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS:



Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:



Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials: