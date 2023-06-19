Career Source: May 2023 Employment Report

Treasure Coast - Monday June 19, 2023: The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Research Coast region (Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties) was 3.0 percent in May 2023. This rate was equal to the region's year ago rate of 3.0 percent. The region's May 2023 unemployment rate was 0.3 percentage point above the state rate of 2.7 percent. The labor force was 307,736, up 7,268 (+2.4 percent) over the year.

There were 9,219 unemployed residents in the region.

• Martin County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.5 percent) in the CareerSource Research Coast region followed by St. Lucie County (3.1 percent) and Indian River County (3.2 percent).

• The CareerSource Research Coast region contains two metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs):the Port St. Lucie MSA (Martin and St. Lucie counties) and the Sebastian-Vero Beach MSA (Indian River County).

• In May 2023, nonagricultural employment in the combined CareerSource Research Coast metro areas was 228,800, an increase of 6,800 jobs (+3.1 percent) over the year.

• In the combined CareerSource Research Coast metro areas, the industries gaining jobs over the year were Education and Health Services (+2,300 jobs); Professional and Business Services

(+1,500 jobs); Government (+1,300 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (+1,300 jobs); Manufacturing (+400 jobs); Financial Activities (+200 jobs); and Other Services (+100 jobs).

• In the combined CareerSource Research Coast metro areas, the industries losing jobs over the year were Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-200 jobs) and Mining, Logging, and Construction (-100 jobs).

• In the combined CareerSource Research Coast metro areas, the Information industry was unchanged in jobs over the year.