Fenn Center Hosts Free Pet Adoption Event June 23-25

Fort Pierce - June 19, 2023: In an effort to find homes for 5,000 pets across the state of Florida, several local governments, nonprofits and animal rescue organizations will come together at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce on June 23erd and 25th to host Florida’s Mega Adoption Event.

According to the most recent nationwide data, Florida ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to saving the lives of pets in shelters. In 2021, nearly 22,616 dogs and cats were killed in animal shelters across Florida. With help from Petco Love, local animal shelters are aiming to close that gap by finding homes for 5,000 pets in three days.

The event takes place Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. The collaboration between the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce Adoption Center and St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division has been instrumental in organizing this impactful event, which aims to unite communities and promote animal welfare throughout the state.

In collaboration with St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce and The Humane Society of St. Lucie County, this event is the first of its kind in Florida, with participation from 50 organizations across 31 counties. Thousands of dogs and cats will be available for adoption. All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All adoption fees will be waived, some exclusions may apply.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Florida's Mega Adoption Event in collaboration with our valued partners. This event provides an incredible opportunity for thousands of pets to find loving homes and showcases the dedication and commitment of the participating shelters and organizations," said Glenn Camelio, executive director of the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

The event is funded by a lifesaving investment from Petco Love, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers™, for the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and is facilitated by JHS’s Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program.

“We know that Floridians love animals and there is no better way to add a family member than by adopting from your local shelter. Summers are notoriously challenging for shelters nationwide and this is an opportunity to change the lives of so many dogs and cats -- not just those adopted, but also the ones who will come to shelters in the months afterward,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “Petco Love has been instrumental in Florida’s increased lifesaving for many years and we are so appreciative for their continued dedication to animals and animal welfare organizations in the Sunshine State. We cannot wait for Floridians to come together and support our shelters.”