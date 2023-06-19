FHP: One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Indian River County

Indian River County - Monday June 19, 2023: A 58-year-old man died early Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into a canal at the intersection State Road 60 and County Road 512 in unincorporated Indian River County, 8 miles south of the city limits of Fellsmere. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported at 5:12 am.

The man was driving a maroon colored 2018 Kia Sorento SUV.

According to a release issued by Florida Highway Patrol, the Sorento was traveling south on CR-512, approaching the T-intersection with SR-60. However instead of coming to a stop, the Sorento continued passed the stop sign and across all lanes of SR-60.

The Sorento then collided with an embankment on the south side of SR-60 and came to rest partially submerged in a canal.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the Sorento, was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:27 a.m. Mondays Morning. His identify has not been released.

FHP says the investigation into the cause is continuing.