Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

Fort Pierce - Monday June 19, 2023: The Fort Pierce Discount Liquor was held up last week on Tuesday by 3 armed robbers and the police are asking for the public for help in identifying them. One of them is a man, and the other two are women, according to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD).

The liquor store is located at 1723 Okeechobee Road and FPPD got the call at 9:49 p.m. June 13. Witnesses at the store the man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. One of the two women went behind the counter and collected an undisclosed amount of cash while the other stood by the door. All three then fled on foot, east towards downtown.

All three suspects are said to be black and in their late teens to early twenties.

The man wearing a black sweat shirt with a bold gold and red emblem on the front, stands between 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The woman in shorts and white hoodie is between 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

The woman who was standing by the door in checkered pants and black hoodie is between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

The trio are considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached. If you see any one of the, call police.

Anyone with information about the crime or the three are asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or email him at: kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

