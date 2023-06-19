Donate
SFWMD: S-135 Boat Lock in Martin County Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
SFWMD
/

South Florida - Monday June 19, 2023: The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County is temporarily closed to navigation until further notice.

The boat lock will re-open as soon as possible.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

