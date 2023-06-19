VBPD: Important Changes for Operating Golf Carts in Florida

VBPD /

Vero Beach - Monday June 19, 2023: A new law passed by the Legislature in its recently concluded Session requires golf cart drivers under the age of 18 MUST be at least 15 years old with a learner’s permit, or 16 with a driver’s license. In addition, they must possess a valid form of government-issues photographic identification.

H.B. 949 takes effect on October 1, 2023.

As a result the Vero Beach Police Department reminds residents that there are also local Vero Beach ordinances regarding the operation of golf carts.

Within the city limits of Vero Beach, golf carts can lawfully be operated, without title/registration/insurance, on designated roads highlighted in the map above left and detailed in the City ordinance which can be found here: https://library.municode.com/.../codes/code_of_ordinances.

To operate a golf cart on any other roadway, it is then considered a “Low Speed Vehicle” (LSV) and it would then need to be registered, titled and insured with personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) insurance, as required by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.