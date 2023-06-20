11AM TUESDAY: Tropical Storm Bret Continues Westward, Disturbance Right Behind It Given 70% Chance of Formation as Well

NOAA /

Florida - Tuesday June 20, 2023: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central tropical Atlantic Monday afternoon.

It reached storm status just a few hours after the National Hurricane Center upgraded it from a Tropical Depression, the third of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. And forecasters are confident it will reach hurricane status by Thursday.

The fourth advisory on the storm was issued at 5AM Tuesday morning.

Advisory #5 on Tropical Storm Bret

There are no coastal watches or warnings on the storm yet, but everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place.

Tropical storm watches may be required for some islands later today or tonight.

LOCATION: 11.9N 47.0W about 945 miles east of the Windward Islands.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: West or 275 degrees at 21 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1008 millibars or 29.77 inches

OUTLOOK: At 11 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 47.0 West.

RAINFALL: Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe southward to St. Lucia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Isolated urban flooding is also possible.

OUTLOOK: Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret could move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles Thursday and Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars (29.77 inches).

NOAA /

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 1 - 8 a.m. Tuesday June 20

Eastern Tropical Atlantic - AL93: Showers and thunderstorms are gradually showing signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.