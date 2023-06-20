Four Appointed to the Biomedical Research Advisory Council

Florida - Tuesday June 20, 2023: , Governor DeSantis has appointed the following four people to Florida's Biomedical Research Advisory Council.

Stephen Black, PhD - Black, of Port St. Lucie, is the Chair of Florida International University’s Department of Cellular Biology & Pharmacology and Associate Dean for Research at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. He currently serves as the Director of Florida International University’s Center for Translational Science and is a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Black earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and his doctorate in molecular pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh.

Nicole de Lara Puente - De Lara Puente, of Miami, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Live Like Bella Foundation. She has been recognized as the Businesswoman of the Year by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and is an inductee of Florida International University’s Alumni Hall of Fame. De Lara Puente earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Florida International University.

Dr. Shaye Moskowitz - Dr. Moskowitz, of Lighthouse Point, is a Neuroscience Medical Director at Broward Health. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and formerly served on the Colorado Stroke Advisory Board. Dr. Moskowitz earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Yeshiva University and his Doctor of Medicine and doctorate in neurobiology and neurosciences from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Dr. Akram Shibani - Dr. Shibani, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is a Physician at Ascension Medical Group. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, and internal medicine. Dr. Shibani earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tripoli and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Henry Ford Hospital.