Port St. Lucie Woman Charged With Submitting a False Insurance Claim

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 21, 2023: A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations that she made a False and Fraudulent Insurance Claim in an effort to defraud her home insurance company out of more than $25,000 in insurance proceeds.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Nancy Salomon.

According to a news release from Patronis, Salomon applied for a personal property homeowners policy with Olympus Insurance Company in January 2014. On the application with Olympus she denied that she had made any previous claims on the property with any other company.

Then in June 2018, she made a homeowners claim to Olympus for water damages at her residence in Port St. Lucie. Olympus discovered that Salomon had a pre-existing claim with American Integrity Company at the same residence, which was not disclosed in the initial policy application with Olympus.

Further investigation by the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS) revealed that Salomon filed a claim with American Integrity in February 2013 for water damages to her kitchen and cabinets. This claim was settled for $2,000. This damage in the American Integrity loss claim pre-dates the Olympus policy and is a part of the Olympus claim date loss of June 20, 2018. Furthermore, she did not disclose the previous loss claim to Olympus, therefore the potential coverage risk was not evaluated.

Based on the investigation, Salomon knowingly submitted an insurance claim when she was not entitled to those benefits. As a result of the misrepresented claim, Olympus paid Salomon $25,543.80. Salomon was charged for submitting a water damage claim with false and misrepresented facts.

Salomon turned herself in at the St. Lucie County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued on June 15,. If convicted on all charges, she faces 5 years in prison.