RiverTalk Radio Program Celebrates First Year with Two-Part Interview with IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 21, 2023: "RiverTalk,” a weekly talk show that takes listeners inside Indian River State College through conversations with Administration, Staff, Faculty, Students, and other community members, celebrates its first anniversary with a special two-part interview with Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore.

Michael Hageloh, IRSC Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, hosts the show.

Segment one airs the weekend of June 23 and explores Dr. Moore’s personal journey: his upbringing and formative years; military service; experience in the government, academia and private sectors; passion for education; and the mentors and family members that pushed him further. He also shares “the three things you get from a college degree.”

In segment two, Dr. Moore illuminates where Indian River State College has been and where the College is headed. He responds to the question: Where do you take a college already recognized as number one in the nation by the Aspen Institute? Tune in and hear his vision for building the brand, engaging with community partners and deploying initiatives that provide opportunities for IRSC students and economic uplift for our citizens. This segment will air the weekend of June 30.

“RiverTalk” airs across all IRSC Public Media stations at the following times:



WQCS 88.9 FM - Treasure Coast Friday evenings at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 6:30 a.m.



Friday evenings at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 6:30 a.m. WQCP 91.1 FM - Treasure Coast Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. and Monday mornings at 5:30 a.m.



Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. and Monday mornings at 5:30 a.m. WQJS 88.5 FM - Lake Okeechobee (on 88.9 HD2 across the Treasure Coast) Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. and Monday mornings at 5:30 a.m.

Segments are also available online at https://www.wqcs.org/rivertalk-at-indian-river-state-college.