Governor Signs Eleven Bills into Law

Published June 22, 2023 at 2:00 AM EDT
/

Florida - Thursday June 22, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 11 bills into law:

CS/SB 204 – Task Force on the Monitoring of Children in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 272 – Children and Young Adults in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 538 – Provisional Child Care Licensing

CS/SB 558 – Certified Nursing Assistants

SB 768 – Referral of Patients by Health Care Providers

CS/SB 914 – Suicide Prevention

SB 942 – Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs

CS/CS/CS/SB 1064 – Children Removed from Caregivers

CS/SB 1190 – Step into Success Workforce Education and Internship Pilot Program

CS/CS/SB 1310 – Substitution of Work Experience for Postsecondary Education Requirements

HB 227 – Lee Memorial Health System, Lee County

To view the transmittal letters, click here, and here.

