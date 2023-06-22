Indiantown High School Adds 11th Grade

James Crocco / When Indiantown High School reopens in August it will welcome students in grades 9 through 11 at its new 60,000-square-foot facility on 19000 S.W. Citrus Blvd. Students interested in attending can find the application and information at indiantownhs.irsc.edu. Classes begin on August 9.

Indiantown - Thursday June 22, 2023: Indiantown High School (IHS), Martin County’s newest charter high school, will welcome students in grades 9 through 11 in its new 60,000-square-foot facility on 19000 S.W. Citrus Boulevard. Students interested in attending can find the application and information at indiantownhs.irsc.edu. Classes begin on August 9.

IHS is operated by Indian River State College (IRSC) in partnership with the Martin County School District. The school integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or college upon graduation.

“We are delighted to expand our enrollment to include students entering 11th grade this fall, well ahead of our original plan,” says IRSC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Heather Belmont. “Students at all levels will thrive in Indiantown High School’s small school environment. They can earn college credits through dual enrollment as early as 9th grade and have immediate access to sought-after career and technical education in healthcare, technology, mechanical and construction fields.”

School officials say the small school environment, block-style schedules with counseling and tutoring periods, and state-of-the-art facilities provide a uniquely supportive and personalized high school experience. When fully enrolled, the capacity for the school will not exceed 400 students: 100 per grade, 9 through 12.

There are other advantages too. Students at IHS can dually enroll at IRSC as early as 9th grade to earn college credits, and the four-by-four block scheduling means students can graduate as early as December of their junior year.

IHS students can also choose from robust career technical education (CTE) options. Students joining as 11th graders can be immediately accepted into CTE academies, many with the opportunity to enroll in IRSC selective admissions programs, including those in its School of Health Science.

CTE academies available at Indiantown High School include Medical Technology, Building/Trades Technology, Mechanical/Technical Technology (welding and automotive/marine), Agriculture Sciences Technology, and Media/Computers/Marketing.

IHS will be at events and community locations throughout July to answer questions about the school and to help students enroll. An open house and registration event is planned for Sunday, July 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the school site. Information is available at indiantownhs.irsc.edu, and assistance is available by calling 772-597-5130 or emailing dslicis@irsc.edu.

Incoming students that have not yet applied are encouraged to do so now. To secure a spot, students must complete an application at: indiantownhs.irsc.edu.