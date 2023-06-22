PSLPD: Seacoast Bank Robbed, Suspect in Custody

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 22, 2022: A suspect is in custody for the robbery of a Port St. Lucie Bank Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. yesterday when a man entered the Seacoast Bank in the 9600 block of U.S. 1. He demanded cash from the teller, while making a motion indicating that he had a weapon. He got away with several thousand dollars and fled in a 2021 BMW X1. The teller was not injured.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) shared the vehicle description with neighboring agencies and within 20 minutes of the robbery, St. Lucie County Sheriff deputies pulled the BMW over and arrested 37-year-old Zuri Jamal Antione Reynolds El of Port St. Lucie. Police recovered $4,000 which was strewn over the passenger seat.

PSLPD later learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a driveway on SE Melaleuca Boulevard, which is in the suspects neighborhood.

Reynolds El was charged with 2 counts of grand theft and robbery.

The investigation remains active, according to PSLPD.