SFWMD: G-36 Boat Lock in Okeechobee County Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice
Okeechobee County - Thursday June 22, 2023: The G-36 Boat Lock, also known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock, on Lake Okeechobee in Okeechobee County is temporarily closed to navigation until further notice.
The boat lock will re-open as soon as possible.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation .
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps.
Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.