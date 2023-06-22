St. Lucie County Offers Free Admission to the Regional History Center, Aquarium and Skate Park on June 24

St. Lucie County - Thursday June 22, 2023: The St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department will offer free admission to the St. Lucie County Skate Park, Regional History Center and Aquarium this Saturday, June 24.

St. Lucie County’s internet service provider is scheduled to perform upgrades which will cause system outages impacting the point-of-sale systems at several county facilities. Rather than close these facilities, St. Lucie County is offering free admission.



St. Lucie County Aquarium, featuring the Smithsonian Marine Exhibit, located at 420 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While the Aquarium will be open, the gift shop will be closed.



St. Lucie County Regional History Center, located at 414 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce. Open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



St. Lucie County Skate Park, located behind the Havert L Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. Open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about these St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation facilities, visit: www.stlucieco.gov.