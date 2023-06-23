Port St. Lucie and CareerSource Host Job Fair
Port St. Lucie - Friday June 23, 2023: The city of Port St. Lucie in collaboration with CareerSource Research Coast are hosting a free Community Job Fair job fair next Wednesday.
The Community Job Fair will offer job seekers an opportunity to meet in person with employers hiring in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The aim is to connect employers with committed, hardworking applicants.
The job fair will take place at the Port St. Lucie Community Center on 2195 SE Airoso Blvd. from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on June 28. Veterans can participate early, starting at 3 p.m.
Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at: www.cityofpsl.com/jobfair. Come dressed for success and bring copies of your resume.
The fair is open to any local business seeking employees. Vendor space is limited. Pre-registration is required for employers. To reserve a space visit: www.cityofpsl.com/jobfair.
Employers scheduled to attend are:
- ABC Medical; City of Port St. Lucie
- Compass Health Insurance
- CareerSource Research Coast
- CWR Contracting, Inc.
- Express Employment Professionals
- FedEx Ground
- Florida Department of Corrections
- Fort Pierce Utilities Authority
- Fortis Pay
- Indian River County Board of County Commissioners
- Indian River County Sheriff’s Office
- Interim Healthcare
- IPEX - Silver-Line Plastics
- Martin County Government Board of County Commissions
- Martin County Sheriff's Office
- Mystic Valley/Dunkin
- Neuropsychiatric
- Addiction Clinic
- New Horizon’s of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee
- New Horizons of the Treasure Coast
- Perricone Juices
- Precise Care Services
- Regina Providing Care, Inc.
- Seacoast Bank
- St. Lucie County Board of County Commissions
- St. Lucie Public Schools
- Teleperformance
- The Hands of Grace and Mercy ALF
- Treasure Coast Builders Association
- Treasure Coast Hospice
- Treasure Coast Medical Institute
- Ulta Beauty
- United Against Poverty
- Vocational Rehabilitation.
Sharpen your job preparation skills by attending CareerSource Research Coast’s free workshops on Application and Resume Success, Interview Preparation and Job Fair Preparation before the event. Workshops are available through the end of June and can provide the tools needed to succeed in your job search.
For those participants unable to attend the fair, the City of Port St. Lucie continues to hire for a wide range of positions. Interested applicants can find available opportunities at: www.cityofpsl.com/careers.