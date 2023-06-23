Port St. Lucie and CareerSource Host Job Fair

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 23, 2023: The city of Port St. Lucie in collaboration with CareerSource Research Coast are hosting a free Community Job Fair job fair next Wednesday.

The Community Job Fair will offer job seekers an opportunity to meet in person with employers hiring in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The aim is to connect employers with committed, hardworking applicants.

The job fair will take place at the Port St. Lucie Community Center on 2195 SE Airoso Blvd. from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on June 28. Veterans can participate early, starting at 3 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at: www.cityofpsl.com/jobfair. Come dressed for success and bring copies of your resume.

The fair is open to any local business seeking employees. Vendor space is limited. Pre-registration is required for employers. To reserve a space visit: www.cityofpsl.com/jobfair.

Employers scheduled to attend are:



ABC Medical; City of Port St. Lucie

Compass Health Insurance

CareerSource Research Coast

CWR Contracting, Inc.

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Ground

Florida Department of Corrections

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority

Fortis Pay

Indian River County Board of County Commissioners

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Interim Healthcare

IPEX - Silver-Line Plastics

Martin County Government Board of County Commissions

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Mystic Valley/Dunkin

Neuropsychiatric

Addiction Clinic

New Horizon’s of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee

New Horizons of the Treasure Coast

Perricone Juices

Precise Care Services

Regina Providing Care, Inc.

Seacoast Bank

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissions

St. Lucie Public Schools

Teleperformance

The Hands of Grace and Mercy ALF

Treasure Coast Builders Association

Treasure Coast Hospice

Treasure Coast Medical Institute

Ulta Beauty

United Against Poverty

Vocational Rehabilitation.

Sharpen your job preparation skills by attending CareerSource Research Coast’s free workshops on Application and Resume Success, Interview Preparation and Job Fair Preparation before the event. Workshops are available through the end of June and can provide the tools needed to succeed in your job search.

For those participants unable to attend the fair, the City of Port St. Lucie continues to hire for a wide range of positions. Interested applicants can find available opportunities at: www.cityofpsl.com/careers.