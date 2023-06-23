SFWMD Rescinds Burn Ban On SFWMD Lands

Florida - Friday June 23, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) rescinded the burn ban on all SFWMD lands in Collier, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Orange, Osceola, and Polk Counties.

Recent rainfall and improved conditions have reduced the risk of wildfires throughout the region.

Read Order 2023-035 Rescinding the Amended Emergency Order.

Building or maintaining fires on SFWMD lands should always be done in a safe manner. This includes the building or maintaining of fires for recreational purposes in fireplaces and fire rings.

If you are using an outdoor flame or building a fire, remember these important safety measures:

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Consider the weather and never burn on windy days.

• Always have a shovel, water source or other method ready to extinguish the fire.

For the latest information about recreational opportunities and closures on SFWMD lands visit: SFWMD.gov/Recreation.