St. Lucie County Parks & Rec Offers Summer Sessions - "Beat the Heat with Indoor Recreation"

Fort Pierce - Saturday June 24, 2023: In an effort to keep residents safe from the heat during the summer months, the St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department is offering new indoor recreational activities and extended hours to its existing programs at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The Center is located at at 2000 Virginia Avenue.



Open Recreation (June 26 – Sept. 7): Pickleball and Basketball takes place with extended hours Mondays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Admission is $3.

Zumba (June 26 – Aug. 16): Returns for another eight weeks session on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon (July 1 and 8; Aug. 5 and 12). Ages 18 and older. Admission is $10 per session.

New program



Healthy Heart Walk (June 26 – Sept. 7): Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open with free admission for all ages, residents will be able to walk or run laps around the 22,800-square-foot gym without the heat of the sun. Did you know that cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the No. 1 killer of all Americans? Heart disease also kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. And congenital cardiovascular defects are the most common cause of infant death from birth defects. Research has shown that walking at a lively pace at least 150 minutes a week can help you.

Liability waivers are required to participate is all activities. For more information regarding the Beat the Heat Summers Sessions, please call the St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation staff Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 772-462-1521.