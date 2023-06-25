St. Lucie County Parks & Rec: UPDATE on Locations and Dates for the New Rec & Roll Mobile Summer Camp Program

St. Lucie County - Sunday June 25, 2023: Additional days and new locations have been added to St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation’s new “Rec and Roll” program, which now runs through the first week in August.

For students unable to attend summer camp and other recreational programs, St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff will bring games and sports equipment to county parks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. Parents are asked to be engaged and supervise small children.

Activities include: Life-size Connect 4, checkers, chess, cornhole, Jenga, sack races, three-legged races, hopscotch, hula hooping contests, four square, kickball, soccer, basketball, flag football and more.

Look for St. Lucie County’s Rec and Roll van at the following locations:



Wednesday, June 28 at River Park Marina, 500 E Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie



Thursday, June 29 at Pepper Park, 3302 North SR A1A, Fort Pierce



Wednesday, July 5 at Lawnwood Stadium, 1302 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce



Thursday, July 6 at Ilous Ellis Park, 1311 Avenue M in Fort Pierce



Wednesday, July 12 at South County Stadium, 560 NW University Blvd, Port St Lucie



Thursday, July 13 at Palm Lake Park, 5000 Seagrape Drive in Fort Pierce



Wednesday, July 19 at Lakewood Park Neighborhood Park, 6102 N. Kings Highway in Fort Pierce



Thursday, July 20 at Lakewood Regional Park, 5990 Emerson Ave. in Fort Pierce



Wednesday, July 26 at River Park Marina, 500 E Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie



Thursday, July 27 at White City Park, 2081 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce



Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Pepper Park, 3302 North SR A1A, Fort Pierce



Thursday, Aug. 3 at Lawnwood Stadium, 1302 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce



Note that activities may be canceled due to weather conditions. Residents are encouraged to check the county’s website (www.stlucieco.gov) and social media for updates (@stluciegov).

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Rec and Roll program, call 772-462-1844.