AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall 6-Cents Ahead of Independence Day Road Trips

Florida - Monday June 26, 2023: Florida gas prices fell over the past week just as 2.45 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon. That's 6 cents less than the week before and the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

"Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year."

Florida gas prices averaged $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022. That amounts to $18 more for a full tank compared to what drivers are paying now.

Here are some of the more notable historic gas price averages for Independence Day in Florida:



2022 - $4.54 (record high)

2021 - $3.01

2020 - $2.11 (Lowest since 2004)

2019 - $2.68

2014 - $3.60

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.39)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.29), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.30)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

