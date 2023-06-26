Fort Pierce: Sewer System Improvements Require Temporary Road Closures

Fort Pierce - Monday June 26, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utility Authority (FPUA) today began rehabilitating clay pipes along N. 25th Street with a process known as Cured-In- Place-Pipe Lining.

This ongoing initiative to storm-harden and modernize the entire FPUA sewer system will cause temporary road closures on N. 25th Street in Fort Pierce between Avenue K and Avenue Q during the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. from today, Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

A traffic control device will be in place to assist motorists and minimize the impact to traffic.

Sewer service remains available and there are no hazards or risks associated with this work. FPUA thanks our customers for their patience as our crews quickly and safely perform this improvement to the sewer system during storm season in order to better serve the Fort Pierce community.

This work is made possible by a grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for communities impacted by disasters. FPUA’s sewer system contains over 100 miles of old clay pipes that are being restored using Cured-In-Place-Pipe. Cured-In-Place-Pipe Lining is the process of pulling new PVC pipe into old clay pipes to rehabilitate the sewer lines, while increasing the sustainability and resiliency of our sewer system. FPUA’s ongoing efforts supporting our environment costs about one-tenth of conventional pipe replacement.

For the latest updates, please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/teamFPUA.