Chase Ends With Arrest of Suspect on Theft Charges

MCSO /

Martin County - Tuesday June 27, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies (MCSO) have arrested 27-year old Dijon Tyquan Valcin of Hialeah on charges of theft.

According to a release on MCSO Facebook page, Valcin led Deputies on a chase into St. Lucie County after robbing a Palm City store. The chase led back to Martin County where he crashed his stolen Mercedes and bailed out on foot.

However MCSO Air1 was able to track him and he was eventually taken into custody. Inside the Mercedes Deputies recovered $10,000 in stolen merchandise.